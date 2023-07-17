X

NBA

NBA Summer League 2023 Championship: Early Preview for Rockets vs. Cavs

Doric SamJuly 17, 2023

Houston Rockets' Cam Whitmore dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
AP Photo/John Locher

The 2023 NBA Summer League championship game is set.

After winning their respective semifinal matchups on Sunday, the Houston Rockets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the title on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Rockets (5-0) topped the Utah Jazz 115-101 to remain undefeated in the Las Vegas session. The Cavs also have a spotless 5-0 record heading into the championship after beating the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 in overtime.

Cleveland has never played in a summer league title matchup, and this is Houston's first time back in the final game since 2014 when it fell short against the Sacramento Kings. Both squads would be looking to secure a summer league championship ring, which was first introduced during the 2022 session.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Here is a first look at the 2023 Summer League Championship rings. Rings were introduced at Summer League in 2022. <a href="https://t.co/YwFvqAvTFd">pic.twitter.com/YwFvqAvTFd</a>

Here's a look at some of the standout players to keep an eye on in Monday's championship game:

Rockets Players to Watch

Houston has looked like an offensive juggernaut in Las Vegas, leading the league with 109.0 points per game entering Sunday.

Much of the Rockets' success has been largely due to the production of 2022 No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr., who is the leading scorer during summer league play at 35.5 points per game through two appearances. Tari Eason has also performed well at 23.0 ppg, and 2023 No. 4 pick Amen Thompson looked solid before suffering an ankle injury.

However, all three of those players have been shut down for the remainder of the summer league session, giving Cam Whitmore a chance to shine. After falling to the No. 20 pick in this year's draft, Whitmore has played with a chip on his shoulder and excelled on both ends of the floor with averages of 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and a league-high 3.5 steals.

The Villanova product stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal on Sunday against Utah. Nate Hinton led the way with a game-high 27 points.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

"Call him Rod because he is on a wave right now." <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkJonesESPN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkJonesESPN</a> on Cam Whitmore 😂 <a href="https://t.co/HGzB2pHfpa">pic.twitter.com/HGzB2pHfpa</a>

In addition to Whitmore and Hinton, two-way point guard Trevor Hudgins has been a revelation for Houston after he increased his production once Smith, Thompson and Eason were shut down. Look for him to also play a big role for the Rockets on Monday.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 16: Isaiah Mobley #15 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals on July 16, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland was the best defensive team in the NBA during the 2022-23 season, and that philosophy has carried over to summer league. The Cavs have held their opponents to 86.4 points per game for a league-best +11.4-point differential.

After not having a first-round pick in this year's draft, Cleveland's summer league squad lacks star power but still has some intrigue with some recognizable names.

The Cavs are led by 2022 second-round pick Isaiah Mobley, who is the older brother of Cleveland defensive anchor Evan Mobley. The elder Mobley has looked like a stud during the summer league session and powered the Cavs past the Nets on Sunday with a game-high 23 points along with seven rebounds, five assists, plus the game-winning shot in overtime.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

ISAIAH MOBLEY CALLED GAME 😤 <a href="https://t.co/iavQTyFYkV">pic.twitter.com/iavQTyFYkV</a>

2023 second-round pick Emoni Bates has also looked strong for Cleveland, scoring in double figures in all five games. He had 20 points and seven rebounds on Sunday, hitting four of his five three-pointers.

Not to be overlooked, former Utah State star Sam Merrill has been lighting it up in Las Vegas with an average of 18.8 points, including a 19-point outing on Sunday. He will be a key factor in Cleveland's quest for a summer league championship.