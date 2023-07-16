Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs Contract Talks 'Too Wide to Close' Before Tag Deadline

Chris Unger/Getty Images

With time running out on a potential long-term deal, Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders remain far apart on negotiations for a multi-year contract ahead of Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

With the franchise tag placed on him earlier in the offseason, Jacobs has been in search of a deal with more long-term security and guaranteed money. He has not signed the $10.09 million franchise tender yet, but will either have to play on it or sit out next season if a new contract isn't agreed upon by the deadline.

Jacobs, 25, has already indicated that he would not report to training camp without a fresh deal, per Bonsignore.

