    Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs Contract Talks 'Too Wide to Close' Before Tag Deadline

    Francisco RosaJuly 16, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 01: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders prepares to take the field during the second half of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    With time running out on a potential long-term deal, Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders remain far apart on negotiations for a multi-year contract ahead of Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

    With the franchise tag placed on him earlier in the offseason, Jacobs has been in search of a deal with more long-term security and guaranteed money. He has not signed the $10.09 million franchise tender yet, but will either have to play on it or sit out next season if a new contract isn't agreed upon by the deadline.

    Jacobs, 25, has already indicated that he would not report to training camp without a fresh deal, per Bonsignore.

