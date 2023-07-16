Report: Brian Burns Offered New Contract by Panthers Following Trade Rumors

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers made a formal contract offer to star edge-rusher Brian Burns, according to Darin Gantt of the team's official website.

Burns is entering the final year of his contract with the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in November that Carolina turned down a package of two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams in return for the two-time Pro Bowler. The Athletic's Joseph Person reported in April that Burns was also the subject of interest from the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Gantt didn't specify any details of Carolina's contract offer and referenced the fact the price for elite edge-rushers could evolve in the coming weeks.

Like Burns, Nick Bosa is due to be a free agent in 2024, and you'd expect the San Francisco 49ers to do everything they can to keep him. Assuming Bosa eclipses T.J. Watt's $28 million average annual salary, it will have a domino effect on the position.

Spotrac put Burns' value at $73.4 million over four years based on the present market, and his valuation may change slightly if Bosa signs for $29 million-plus.

The fact they've so far resisted outside overtures for the 25-year-old shows how important they consider him to be to their long-term plans.

"There were certain players that we never really wanted to trade," general manager Scott Fitterer told Person. "It's so hard to replace a Derrick Brown or Brian Burns, a pass rusher (and) an interior, dominant young player on a (first) contract. [D.J. Moore], we didn't want to move, either. But it's a little bit easier to replace a receiver than it is a pass rusher or a three-tech."

Gantt also wrote how neither Burns nor Carolina wants to be in a place where the team has to use the franchise tag to retain him in 2024.

Especially since the Panthers have ample salary cap space in 2025 and beyond, the two sides should be able to strike a long-term accord sooner or later.