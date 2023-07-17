Steelers Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

Steelers Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being CutJuly 17, 2023
After missing the playoffs at 9-8, will the Pittsburgh Steelers return to the postseason in 2023? It's a question that will begin to be answered on July 26, when rookies and veterans alike report to Steelers camp.
On paper, Pittsburgh appears to be better than it was a year ago, thanks to marquee additions like Patrick Peterson, Isaac Seumalo, rookie tackle Broderick Jones and rookie corner Joey Porter Jr.
While big-time free agents and high draft picks are pretty much guaranteed roster spots for their first campaigns, not every member of the organization is as fortunate. Pittsburgh can carry up to 90 players on its camp roster but will have to cut down to 53 players by August 29.
Fans will spend the next few weeks watching the big storylines from afar, but Many good players will simply be fighting to earn a job. Below, we'll examine three Steelers who will have to shine in camp to make the team, how they can help if they do and what their biggest training camp obstacles are.
WR Miles Boykin
The Steelers added wide receiver Miles Boykin last April as a waiver claim from the rival Baltimore Ravens. While Boykin didn't see much of an offensive role (three targets, two receptions) he did play 50 percent of the special-teams snaps.
This past April, Pittsburgh signed Boykin to a new one-year, $1.1 million deal.
If Boykin sticks, he can provide depth at the receiver position while continuing to provide special-teams value. However, he'll likely need to show that he's more than just a special-teamer to make the active roster.
The Steelers also traded for Allen Robinson II this offseason and have gotten a glimpse of what 2022 fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III can be when healthy—Austin missed his rookie campaign with a Lisfranc injury.
Pro Football Network's Adam Caplan relayed that Austin was "terrific" during organized team activities to the Ferrall Coast to Coast podcast (h/t Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot).
With Robinson and Austin in the fold, Boykin will be vying with the likes of Hakeem Butler and special-teams ace Gunner Olszewski for a spot behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.
Butler is no lock to make the roster, but he's an interesting player to watch after he amassed 51 catches for 599 yards and 8 touchdowns with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL this year.
Releasing Boykin would save only $940,000 off the cap, which doesn't mean much since Pittsburgh has $12.3 million available. However, the Steelers only had five receivers on their final roster last season and could opt to keep Olszewski or Butler over Boykin if Boykin doesn't shine in camp.
TE Zach Gentry
The Steelers could be looking at a logjam at tight end this season, which could be a problem for ascending player Zach Gentry.
Gentry didn't see a ton of playing time in his first two seasons but started to emerge over the last two years. Between 2021 and 2022, the 26-year-old caught 38 passes for 299 yards. He played 50 percent of the offensive snaps last year.
The problem for Gentry is that he's stuck behind starter Pat Freiermuth and isn't going to earn a roster spot over rookie third-round pick Darnell Washington. This means that Gentry will likely be competing with second-year player Connor Heyward for the third tight end spot.
Versatility could give Heyward the edge. He's capable of serving as a tight end—he had 12 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown last season—and filling in at fullback.
"He is going to be a chess piece that we will use all over the field," Freiermuth said of Heyward, per The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.
If Heyward is capable of excelling in both roles, Pittsburgh may not be inclined to carry a dedicated fullback, as they did with Derek Watt over the previous three seasons. Undrafted free agent Monte Pottebaum is also in the mix at fullback.
To make the roster over Heyward, Gentry will have to show that he's poised to take the next step as a receiving threat. If he can, he'll provide Pittsburgh with two viable threats in the passing game, with Washington primarily serving in a blocking capacity.
If Gentry doesn't flash improved receiving skills, the Steelers could move him to the practice squad and hope to stash him as an insurance policy there.
OT Le'Raven Clark
The Steelers signed veteran offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark in March, and he could provide valuable depth behind presumed starters Chukwuma Okorafor and Jones. The 30-year-old has 64 games and 18 starts on his resume.
However, Clark has also struggled to stick in recent stops. He's on his fourth team in four seasons and will have to truly stand out in training camp to make Pittsburgh's final 53.
A lot will depend on how much tackle depth Pittsburgh decides to keep, of course. However, the top three spots are likely secured with Okorafor, Jones and Dan Moore Jr. handling those roles.
While Moore hasn't been reliable as Pittsburgh's starting left tackle—he was responsible for 10 penalties and seven sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus—he knows the offense and can be counted on to start in a pinch.
Pittsburgh also has an intriguing tackle prospect in converted quarterback Dylan Cook, who spent last season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad. Given his unique background, the Steelers must have seen something special in Cook to sign him just three days after he was released by Tampa in May.
Releasing Clark would clear only $940,000 in cap space, but freeing up a roster spot could be more important than the cap savings To make the roster, Clark will have to show that what he can offer this season will outweigh what Cook could provide as a developmental player.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.