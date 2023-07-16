X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Damian Lillard: 'Bulletproof Love for' Portland amid Blazers, Heat Trade Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 16, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 30, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Damian Lillard maintains "bulletproof love" for the Portland Trail Blazers as he attempts to extricate himself from the team this offseason.

    The star guard said on Instagram Live it's still "all love" toward Portland with a desired trade to the Miami Heat proving to be elusive so far:

    Landon Buford @LandonBuford

    Damian Lillard on Portland:<br><br>"You know it's all love on my behalf. It's bulletproof… Bulletproof Love for PDX baby you already know," says Lillard.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RipCity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RipCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBATwitter</a> <a href="https://t.co/jwk4GwQAPS">pic.twitter.com/jwk4GwQAPS</a>

    Blazers general manager Joe Cronin told reporters Monday the team is "going to be patient" and that a final agreement might not come together for months. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained how the lack of a tangible deadline before the start of training camp could allow the Blazers to hold out for a return they believe to be commensurate with Lillard's value.

    The longer this saga drags on, the more bitter the invested parties could become toward one another. And perhaps emotions will be raw in the initial aftermath of the trade assuming it eventually happens.

    Nothing will ultimately change what Lillard has meant to the Blazers. He's one of the greatest players in franchise history, and fans will fondly remember his biggest moments over an 11-year run in Portland.

    The organization might have already reserved a place in the Moda Center rafters where Lillard's No. 0 jersey will be immortalized forever after he retires.

    Damian Lillard: 'Bulletproof Love for' Portland amid Blazers, Heat Trade Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon