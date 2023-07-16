Damian Lillard: 'Bulletproof Love for' Portland amid Blazers, Heat Trade Rumors

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Damian Lillard maintains "bulletproof love" for the Portland Trail Blazers as he attempts to extricate himself from the team this offseason.

The star guard said on Instagram Live it's still "all love" toward Portland with a desired trade to the Miami Heat proving to be elusive so far:

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin told reporters Monday the team is "going to be patient" and that a final agreement might not come together for months. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained how the lack of a tangible deadline before the start of training camp could allow the Blazers to hold out for a return they believe to be commensurate with Lillard's value.

The longer this saga drags on, the more bitter the invested parties could become toward one another. And perhaps emotions will be raw in the initial aftermath of the trade assuming it eventually happens.

Nothing will ultimately change what Lillard has meant to the Blazers. He's one of the greatest players in franchise history, and fans will fondly remember his biggest moments over an 11-year run in Portland.

The organization might have already reserved a place in the Moda Center rafters where Lillard's No. 0 jersey will be immortalized forever after he retires.