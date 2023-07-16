Zack Martin 1, Quenton Nelson Falls to 3 in Top 10 NFL IOL Rankings by Coaches, Execs

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin led the way in a poll of the best interior lineman in the NFL conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"He's maybe declined physically a little bit due to age, but he's so smart and so instinctive that he makes up for any physical shortcoming," one NFL executive said to Fowler.

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson occupied the top spot in 2022 but slipped to third.

"He must have been more hurt than he let on, because I refuse to believe he suddenly became a bad player," a fellow lineman said to Fowler. "There was a lot going on with that team last year, a lot of issues around him."

