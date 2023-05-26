NFL's Most Overrated Player at Each Position Entering 2023 Season

0 of 11

David Berding/Getty Images

The nearly 1,700 players on NFL rosters in any given year are broken up into any number of categories. There are the stars. The solid starters. The role players. The rising youngsters. Fading veterans. Benchwarmers.

Each of these categories has several subsets. There's one among the stars and starters that no one wants to be included in: overrated players.

On the one hand, being overrated has its perks. At least one NFL team has decided those players are at the very least quality starters, and many are considered stars. They have received fat contracts. Accolades from fans. Endorsement deals. All that good stuff.

However, the cold truth is that with these players, the production doesn't meet the perception or the paycheck. These players may be looked at by some as difference-makers, but much more often than not they don't get it done.

There were several factors that went into determining the players included here. Salary was a big one—it affords a number that can be compared against other high-end options at their position. So is statistical production. But there were other considerations as well: Whether it was draft slot, a trade used to acquire them, veteran reputation or the perception of fans.

Because sometimes, that perception and reality don't match even a little.

Whatever the reason, every position has a player who rises above the rest as the most overrated of the lot.

Please hold throwing tomatoes until the conclusion of the presentation.

Salary data courtesy of Spotrac

Advanced stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.

