Jake Paul Says He'll '100%' KO Nate Diaz in 1st Fight Since Loss to Tommy Fury

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Losing to Tommy Fury in February has done nothing to dent Jake Paul's self-confidence.

Paul told TMZ Sports he has "the biggest chip on my shoulder, the biggest chip on both shoulders" ahead of his Aug. 5 encounter with Nate Diaz. He added he's "100 percent" going to knock out the former UFC star.

"The lion lost. I've retreated back into the jungle, I took notes of everything, I got better, I trained, and now this lion is going to come out and maul this dude," he said. "And he's gonna have to pay—he's gonna have to pay for all this hard work, all this sacrifice I've made in this camp."

Diaz suffered 13 defeats across his MMA career, but just two came via knockout or TKO. Josh Thompson registered the first of those in April 2013, and then Jorge Masvidal forced a doctor stoppage in November 2019.

This will be the 38-year-old's boxing debut, though, and he only needs to ask Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren about Paul's knockout power.

Woodley and Askren had three knockout/TKO defeats between them in MMA, and both were sent to the canvas by the famous YouTuber.

Paul has proven his boxing bona fides, and he isn't lacking in motivation. The 26-year-old is the -330 favorite over Diaz (+245) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

