Video: Padres' Manny Machado Hits 300th Career HR on 425-foot Blast vs. Phillies

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Manny Machado has reached a major milestone.

The San Diego Padres star hit his 300th career home run against the Philadelphia Phillies, belting an inside fastball from Matt Strahm 425 feet into the upper deck of Citizens Bank Park.

The home run puts him in a tie for 156th with Chuck Klein on the all-time home run list. He passed Tim Salmon with the blast, and is in striking distance of overtaking players like Rogers Hornsby (301), David Justice (305), Fred Lynn (306) and Edgar Martinez (309) before the season is over.

Machado, who is in his 12th big league season and is just 31 years old, is the youngest active player in the 300 club. The blast was his 16th home run of the year.

His historic homer put San Diego up 4-3 over the Phillies in the 8th inning, but Philadelphia would quickly grab a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the inning. His Padres are 44-47 and sit in fourth place in the NL West.