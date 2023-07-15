Joe Lacob: Warriors Want Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson to Retire with GS

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are signed with the Golden State Warriors through at least 2025-26, but the third member of the franchise's star-studded trio remains without a long-term extension.

Klay Thompson is entering the final year of his five-year, $190 million contract in 2023-24, and contract extension negotiations "are quiet at this point," Warriors owner Joe Lacob told Madeline Kenney of the Mercury News.

However, Lacob "remains optimistic" that the two sides will eventually come to terms on an extension, and he told Kenney that he wants all three members of the franchise's core to retire in Golden State.

"Certainly, we'd like Steph, Draymond and Klay to retire as Warriors," Lacob said. "That is my goal, our goal, and I think it's a good likelihood that'll happen."

Curry is under contract through 2025-26 after agreeing to a four-year, $215 million extension in August 2021, and Green finalized a four-year, $100 million contract in June that includes a player option for 2026-27.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown in April that Thompson had the "expectation" that he would be "rewarded" with a maximum contract extension this summer.

However, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported in May that if Thompson were to extend his contract this offseason, "the expectation is he'd have to accept a paycut."

Given the Warriors' high luxury-tax bill and new collective bargaining agreement rules set to impact the league's highest-spending teams, Thompson taking a paycut would be ideal for the Dubs.

Thompson has played an important role in each of Golden State's four NBA titles dating back to 2015, and after missing back-to-back seasons with knee and Achilles injuries in 2019-20 and 2020-21, he has continued to compete at a high level in each of the last two seasons.

The 33-year-old averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 69 games last season while shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from deep.

With the Warriors aiming for a fifth title in the Curry—Thompson—Green era, it's reasonable to believe Thompson and Golden State will eventually agree to terms on an extension that will keep the trio together for the foreseeable future.