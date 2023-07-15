Warriors' Lacob on Chris Paul's Possible Bench Role: 'It's Who Finishes the Game'

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob has never been afraid of making a big move.

So, following a season in which the franchise underachieved, failing to defend their NBA crown and getting knocked out in the second round, Lacob and the rest of the team's front office was ready to shake things up again, acquiring future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul from the Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

With the 38-year-old on a team-friendly contract that includes non-guaranteed money in 2024-25, Paul's veteran leadership and vast playoff experience can help shake up the dynamics on a team that was in a state of flux last year, never having the same mojo as it's 2022 championship run despite bringing back virtually the same roster.

"We had to change something," Lacob said. "While it's a short-term move, Chris Paul is a fabulous Hall of Famer who will I think certainly help our second unit, help our first unit if he plays there, wherever he plays, he's a tremendous guy."

Lacob brings up one of the main sticking points from the Paul deal: how will the 12-time All-Star fit into the Warriors' system and what will his role be?

Paul, drafted No. 4 overall in 2005 by the New Orleans Hornets, has been a starter every single season of his 18-year career. But given that he's joining one of the best backcourts of all time with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, it's tough to find a place for him in Golden State's starting lineup.

Lacob made sure to emphasize that he has no say when it comes to the starters, though. He later added that Paul could still be part of the Warriors' best five at any point in a game.

"That's up to the coaches," Lacob said. "I'm sure they're talking about it, but who knows? He might start, he might not. … The point is to get a lot of talent out there and to see [what happens]. Who starts doesn't really matter anyway, it's who finishes the game."

A master of the slower-pace, half-court game, the Warriors' motion offense is pretty different than what Paul has been used to thus far in his career. But as one of the smartest point guards to ever lace them up, it shouldn't take him too long to pick up the rhythm.

What may be more difficult is coming to terms with whatever his future role may be.

When asked about the possibility of coming off the bench for the first time, Paul didn't sound too enthusiastic about it.

Paul is coming off one of the weaker statistical campaigns of his illustrious career but is still in the upper echelon of point guards around the NBA. He averaged a career-low 13.9 points per game to go along with 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 44 percent shooting from the field.