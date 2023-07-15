Video: Warriors' Steph Curry Makes Hole-in-One at American Century Golf Championship

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry drilled an ace on the par-three seventh hole at the American Century Championship on Saturday.

It was one bounce and in for the two-time NBA MVP and tournament leader, who sprinted down the 152-yard hole in excitement after the shot.

Curry said afterward that it was the second hole-in-one he's ever made.

The four-time NBA champion and a host of other celebrities and athletes convened at Edgewood Tahoe South in Stateline, Nevada for the annual golf tournament.

Last year, ex-NFL quarterback Tony Romo won the event, but Curry's ace has him well-positioned to take the title for the first time ever.