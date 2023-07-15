Video: Warriors' Steph Curry Makes Hole-in-One at American Century Golf Championship

Video: Warriors' Steph Curry Makes Hole-in-One at American Century Golf ChampionshipJuly 15, 2023
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry drilled an ace on the par-three seventh hole at the American Century Championship on Saturday.
NBC Sports @NBCSports
STEPH CURRY HOLE-IN-ONE! 🔥🤯

The first EVER on the 152-yard 7th at the @ACChampionship!
It was one bounce and in for the two-time NBA MVP and tournament leader, who sprinted down the 152-yard hole in excitement after the shot.
Curry said afterward that it was the second hole-in-one he's ever made.
The four-time NBA champion and a host of other celebrities and athletes convened at Edgewood Tahoe South in Stateline, Nevada for the annual golf tournament.
Last year, ex-NFL quarterback Tony Romo won the event, but Curry's ace has him well-positioned to take the title for the first time ever.