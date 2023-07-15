X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Video: Warriors' Steph Curry Makes Hole-in-One at American Century Golf Championship

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 15, 2023

    STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors hits his tee on the 18th hole on Day One of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
    Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry drilled an ace on the par-three seventh hole at the American Century Championship on Saturday.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    STEPH CURRY HOLE-IN-ONE! 🔥🤯<br><br>The first EVER on the 152-yard 7th at the <a href="https://twitter.com/ACChampionship?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ACChampionship</a>!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBC</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/ViCuoOcFPA">pic.twitter.com/ViCuoOcFPA</a>

    It was one bounce and in for the two-time NBA MVP and tournament leader, who sprinted down the 152-yard hole in excitement after the shot.

    Curry said afterward that it was the second hole-in-one he's ever made.

    The four-time NBA champion and a host of other celebrities and athletes convened at Edgewood Tahoe South in Stateline, Nevada for the annual golf tournament.

    Last year, ex-NFL quarterback Tony Romo won the event, but Curry's ace has him well-positioned to take the title for the first time ever.