    Hot Takes on Raptors' Gradey Dick vs. Warriors' Podziemski, Jackson-Davis

    Francisco RosaJuly 15, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Gradey Dick #1 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 12, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Gradey Dick saved his best Vegas Summer League performance for his final day in Sin City.

    Back in action after missing the Raptors' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday for undisclosed reasons, the rookie put on a strong display during his summer league finale in a win over the Golden State Warriors.

    It was Toronto's only victory in summer league.

    Dick, 19, dropped 21 points—13 of which came in the first quarter to go along with five rebounds, two steals and a block. More impressively, he managed to do that on efficient shooting, something he struggled with in previous outings, going 8-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-5 from three-point range.

    Seeing his signature touch from beyond the arc was a relief for Raptors' fans everywhere following a few rough shooting nights in earlier games.

    Former Kansas State star and undrafted free agent Markquis Nowell also had an impressive game with another double-double, finishing with 17 points, 12 assists and three rebounds. He's been one of the bright spots on what was a rough summer league run for Toronto.

    Raptors' fans were hyping up Dick's finale performance and looking forward to his future.

    NBA @NBA

    13 in the 1Q for Gradey Dick 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/5WQNdFZK8r">https://t.co/5WQNdFZK8r</a> <a href="https://t.co/7dwTBFhZUB">pic.twitter.com/7dwTBFhZUB</a>

    Matt @mattdenniss

    Ain't no way I'm missing a gradey dick masterclass

    Keerthika Uthayakumar @keerthikau

    Gradey Dick has 35 points on 13-for-29 shooting in his last 3 halves of summer league basketball.

    °° @mrfunguy_

    Gradey Dick the only good thing on this trash summer league roster

    𝒮𝒸𝑜𝑜𝓉𝑒𝓇⁷🐐 @IanScottie4

    Gradey Dick and Joe Wisekamp <a href="https://t.co/9gUGYwDAIY">pic.twitter.com/9gUGYwDAIY</a>

    Dave Stieb @AshaunOConnor

    I'm watching Gradey Dick play live rn.. I'll be watching a lot of him over the next 10 years

    Sean M @Sean_GMC

    Gradey Dick is going to be a good basketball guy

    Kieran | Logan Fan Club @KieranNUFC_

    He is HIM

    Béjtsen🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Bejtsen

    Gradey Dick going in right now.

    Doc Naismith ℠ @DocNaismith

    You can certainly tell Gradey Dick has played a couple game now. He looks much more comfortable than the previous three games. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a>

    . @CodyyGakpo

    Gradey dick is that guy

    Gillz @GillzTha

    Gradey Dick is special man. Its just summer league but this kid knows how to play basketball and has a ton of talent, at 19. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a>

    °° @mrfunguy_

    Y'all better apologize to my guy Gradey Dick

    LBJ ʰᶦᵐ @KiLBJJ

    Gradey Dick is finally HERE.

    NBA Breakdowns @Pathto18

    Really impressed with Gradey Dick offensively and how he can translate to the NBA

    𝒮𝒸𝑜𝑜𝓉𝑒𝓇⁷🐐 @IanScottie4

    Gradey Dick <a href="https://t.co/i26DPEjNlw">pic.twitter.com/i26DPEjNlw</a>

    Meanwhile, fellow shooter and Warriors' rookie Brandin Podziemski had another rough outing, finishing with just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 from three-point range. He also had five assists, six rebounds and five turnovers in the losing effort.

    With both teams going winless for most of summer league, neither will move on to the abbreviated Vegas playoffs and the rookies will look to solidify themselves as rotation players for their respective squads