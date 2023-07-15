Hot Takes on Raptors' Gradey Dick vs. Warriors' Podziemski, Jackson-Davis

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Gradey Dick saved his best Vegas Summer League performance for his final day in Sin City.

Back in action after missing the Raptors' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday for undisclosed reasons, the rookie put on a strong display during his summer league finale in a win over the Golden State Warriors.

It was Toronto's only victory in summer league.

Dick, 19, dropped 21 points—13 of which came in the first quarter to go along with five rebounds, two steals and a block. More impressively, he managed to do that on efficient shooting, something he struggled with in previous outings, going 8-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Seeing his signature touch from beyond the arc was a relief for Raptors' fans everywhere following a few rough shooting nights in earlier games.

Former Kansas State star and undrafted free agent Markquis Nowell also had an impressive game with another double-double, finishing with 17 points, 12 assists and three rebounds. He's been one of the bright spots on what was a rough summer league run for Toronto.

Raptors' fans were hyping up Dick's finale performance and looking forward to his future.

Meanwhile, fellow shooter and Warriors' rookie Brandin Podziemski had another rough outing, finishing with just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 from three-point range. He also had five assists, six rebounds and five turnovers in the losing effort.

With both teams going winless for most of summer league, neither will move on to the abbreviated Vegas playoffs and the rookies will look to solidify themselves as rotation players for their respective squads