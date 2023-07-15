Video: Phillies' Johan Rojas Robs Fernando Tatis Jr. In Epic Start to 1st MLB Game

Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It took one inning for Johan Rojas to endear himself to Philadelphia Phillies fans.

The 22-year-old rookie robbed San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. of an extra-base hit with a terrific catch at the wall, then fired the ball back to Drew Ellis to double up Ha-Seong Kim at first base.

The Phillies announced Rojas was being called up from Double-A Reading on Friday, but he didn't play in the series opener.

Saturday marks Rojas' first career start in MLB. He's hitting ninth and playing center field for a team that badly needed to upgrade its outfield defense. The Phillies outfielders are tied for 26th in the league with minus-13 defensive runs saved.

The bulk of those issues came from the corner positions where Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos were starting most of the time. Brandon Marsh held his own as the primary centerfielder, but he's best served in left field.

MLB.com's scouting report for Rojas notes he has "near-top-of-the-scale speed" and can eventually develop into a "Gold Glove contender because of his range, instincts and above-average arm."

The range and arm strength were on full display on Rojas' first attempt in the outfield as a big leaguer. He was hitting .306/.361/.484 with nine homers, 45 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 320 at-bats in Double-A this season before getting called up.