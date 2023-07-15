NBA Exec: Victor Wembanyama 'Closer to Anthony Davis Than Kevin Durant Right Now'

AP Photo/John Locher

One Eastern Conference assistant general manager offered lofty praise for San Antonio Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama, comparing him to Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

The assistant GM made the remarks to Fox Sports' Ric Bucher:

"Wemby is right where I expected him to be. His offensive game is closer to Anthony Davis than Kevin Durant right now, and I don't know if people who only saw highlights knew that. But his defensively ability is quite high already, and will be where he brings most of his value his first year."

Wembanyama played two Las Vegas Summer League games before being shut down. He struggled in his first game against the Charlotte Hornets, shooting just 2-of-13 for nine points. However, he also compiled eight rebounds and swatted five shots in a 76-68 win.

He then dominated in his second game, an 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Wembanyama posted a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double with three blocks and a steal in just 27 minutes.

As Bucher noted, the assistant general manager's comments speaks volumes given who he included in the conversations:

"It speaks to the high expectations for Wembanyama that the Eastern assistant GM said offensive expectations should be tempered by comparing him at this stage to the Lakers' Anthony Davis (a career 24-points-per-game scorer) rather than the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, a four-time scoring champion."

The 19-year-old Wembanyama enters the NBA with professional experience already after leading Metropolitans 92 to the LNB Pro A (France's top pro league) to the championship round. He averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

At the bare minimum, Wembanyama should be an absolute menace on the defensive end this year. And if he posts games like he did against Portland, then he'll be well on his way to meeting—or even exceeding—the tremendous hype that has followed him for months.