NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards' Delon Wright Eyed by Hornets After Dennis Smith Jr. Exit

The Charlotte Hornets could use some more backcourt depth after losing Dennis Smith Jr. in free agency to the Brooklyn Nets, and they are reportedly looking at Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright as a potential addition to the team.

"Looking ahead, Delon Wright is a trade target the Hornets are monitoring," Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote.

Wright just finished his eighth NBA season and first with the Wizards. He averaged 7.4 points on 47.4 percent shooting, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. Wright played 50 games (14 starts) and averaged 24.4 minutes per contest.

The 6'5" guard, who turned 31 in April, has one year left on a contract that pays him $8,195,122 in 2023-24.

Washington is in rebuilding mode after parting ways with its top two players in Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis via trade. With Wright on an expiring contract, the Wizards could hypothetically look to deal him now or before the next trade deadline to get assets in return with an eye toward the future.

As for the Hornets, they could certainly use a two-way player like Wright, whose defensive efforts would be welcomed on a team that just finished No. 20 in defensive efficiency last year, per Basketball-Reference.

We'll see if anything comes to fruition, but for now, both teams are trying to improve upon losing seasons that left them both out of the playoff picture last year.