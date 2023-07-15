Tyler Herro Trade Rumors: Raptors Had 'Exploratory Interest' in Lillard 3-Team Talks

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

The Toronto Raptors have "expressed exploratory interest" in acquiring guard Tyler Herro in a hypothetical three-team trade that would send Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype broke things down on Saturday:

"The Brooklyn Nets were among the early teams linked to Tyler Herro in multi-team trade talks between the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat surrounding Damian Lillard, per SNY. Recently, the Utah Jazz were linked to Herro, per Yahoo Sports.

"The Toronto Raptors can also be added to the list of teams that have expressed exploratory interest in acquiring Herro as part of multi-team trade talks between the Blazers and Heat involving Lillard, league sources told HoopsHype."

Lillard, a seven-time All-NBA selection, has requested a trade after 11 years in Portland. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that he specifically wants to be moved to the Heat.

There are a few problems with that request, however.

For starters, Blazers general manager Joe Cronin has made it clear that he's going to do what's best for the team and that he's willing to wait months in order to get a desired trade package in return.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers also reportedly have no interest in bringing aboard Herro, who has been talked about as the centerpiece in a deal between Miami and Portland.

B/R's Chris Haynes stated earlier this month that a third team would need to enter the picture for something between Miami and Portland to get done.

"It's looking like if the deal is going to be completed between the Heat and Blazers at some point, it's looking like it will require the facilitation of a third team," Haynes said (h/t Shandel Richardson of Inside the Heat).

"What I can say is look out for the Brooklyn Nets to be potentially part of the whole process ... I was told the package would be centered around Tyler Herro, some picks and possibly Duncan Robinson."

Perhaps the Raptors could be the team that swoops in, takes Herro and helps get this deal done. They lost point guard Fred VanVleet this offseason to the Houston Rockets but added guard Gradey Dick in the draft and picked up Dennis Schröder via free agency. Toronto could still use some more scoring help on the perimeter, and Herro can fit that bill.

Herro, 23, just averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in his fourth NBA season.