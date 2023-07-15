UFC's Alex Volkanovski Talks Training with Mark Zuckerberg amid Elon Musk Fight Buzz

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ahead of a potential global phenomenon of an MMA fight between Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski praised Zuckerberg's fitness and MMA ability.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Volkanovski guaranteed that people would be "very surprised" by the 39-year-old Zuckerberg's athleticism and fighting acumen.

The internet starting buzzing this week when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya tweeted photos of himself, Volkanovski and a shirtless and in-shape Zuckerberg following a training session:

Volkanovski was personally impressed by Zuckerberg's condition, saying:

"As you can see from that photo, I think that's what raised a lot of eyebrows, he's in shape. I mean you can see it that he's in shape but he really is in shape. It's not just looks, he really is, mate. He trains, he's pretty athletic, he's coordinated and he's committed. He's got a passion for it."

Talk of a legitimate fight between Musk and Zuckerberg began last month when Musk tweeted, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," in reference to a report regarding Zuckerberg creating a competitor to Twitter called Threads. Zuckerberg responded, saying, "Send me location."

Musk later accepted an invitation from UFC legend Georges St-Pierre to train with him, and UFC heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones offered to train with Zuckerberg as well.

While there have been varying opinions and reports regarding how likely a Zuckerberg vs. Musk fight actually is, Volkanovski believes Zuckerberg has legitimate interest, saying: "Man, I'm telling you he's serious. I don't know how serious Elon is, but I'm telling you, he's training!"

The 52-year-old Musk stands nearly 6'2", giving him a significant height advantage over the 5'7" Zuckerberg, although Zuckerberg is the younger and perhaps more athletic potential combatant.

While it may lack in terms of high-end grappling, UFC president Dana White believes Zuckerberg vs. Musk could be the biggest and most lucrative fight of all time, so there is plenty of incentive to make it a reality.