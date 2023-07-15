Shohei Ohtani Removed from Angels' Game vs. Astros with Finger Injury; Allowed 4 ER

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was removed from a start for the third consecutive game due to an issue with his fingers.

After walking Corey Julks to start the top of the sixth inning, Ohtani was replaced on the mound by Jacob Webb.

The Athletic's Sam Blum noted three-time All-Star was being looked at by the Angels' team trainer on the mound before being taken out. He allowed five runs (four earned) with seven strikeouts on 94 pitches over five innings.

Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters after his team's 7-5 loss Ohtani "mentioned his finger was a little sensitive" after issuing the free pass to Julks.

"The nail didn't break or anything like that," Nevin added, "but I decided it was a good time to get him out.

