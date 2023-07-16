1 Sentence to Describe the Current State of Every WWE Title Scene

1 Sentence to Describe the Current State of Every WWE Title SceneJuly 16, 2023
When WWE unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship, it brought the count of titles on the main roster up to eight, with five belts for the men's division and three for the women's division.
Each championship has its own unique lineage and identity, but they are all coveted for the same reasons. If you hold one of those titles, you are automatically more important to both management and the WWE Universe.
Even though there are no rules set in stone, WWE has essentially split its men's roster into divisions for each belt. People can chase different titles at different times, but they rarely pursue more than one at a time.
Right now, each championship has a clear set of challengers for its champion. We could write a lot analyzing each division, but sometimes less is more, so we thought it would be fun to try to sum up the division for each title in one succinct sentence.
Women's Tag Team Championships
The women's tag team division has had more ups and downs than Tenzing Norgay and more uncertainty than a Zsa Zsa Gabor marriage.
Undisputed Tag Team Championships
If Vince McMahon liked tag team wrestling, WWE could have the greatest tag team division in the world.
Intercontinental Championship
It's Gunther's world and we're all just living in it.
United States Championship
With the current roster on SmackDown, the U.S. title could become the workhorse championship in WWE soon.
WWE Women's Championship
If WWE can get past the idea that Charlotte Flair always has to be in the title picture, the SmackDown women's division will be just fine.
Women's World Championship
Rhea Ripley has maintained an impressive level of popularity while working minimal matches since winning the title, but the division on Raw as a whole has suffered a bit due to the champion being pre-occupied with her Judgment Day responsibilities.
World Heavyweight Championship
WWE has a lot of work to do to establish the new world title as being on the same level as the Undisputed Universal Championship, but if anyone can do it, it's Seth Rollins.
Universal Championship
At this point, it should be known as the Roman Reigns World Championship because he has dominated the universal title scene for the better part of three years.