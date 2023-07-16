1 Sentence to Describe the Current State of Every WWE Title Scene

0 of 8

WWE

When WWE unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship, it brought the count of titles on the main roster up to eight, with five belts for the men's division and three for the women's division.

Each championship has its own unique lineage and identity, but they are all coveted for the same reasons. If you hold one of those titles, you are automatically more important to both management and the WWE Universe.

Even though there are no rules set in stone, WWE has essentially split its men's roster into divisions for each belt. People can chase different titles at different times, but they rarely pursue more than one at a time.

Right now, each championship has a clear set of challengers for its champion. We could write a lot analyzing each division, but sometimes less is more, so we thought it would be fun to try to sum up the division for each title in one succinct sentence.