Mets GM Billy Eppler 'Open to Any Opportunity' Ahead of 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

A key player at this year's MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1, the New York Mets and general manager Billy Eppler is open for business, one way or the other, according to SNY's Phillip Martinez.

Following a very disappointing first half to the season, the Mets seemed to be in prime position to be sellers this season but a bit of improved form going into the All-Star break has Eppler ready for anything that may arise over the next several weeks.

"I'll be open to any opportunity," Eppler said. "We'll talk through it as a group and look for an avenue to continue to either add talent to the organization, whether it's short-term or long-term, we have to evaluate it all."

