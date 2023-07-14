X

WNBA

    Aces' Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray Win 2023 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 14, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 11: Kelsey Plum #10 and Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces look on during the game against the Phoenix Mercury on July 11, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

    Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces defended their home turf as they defeated the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot in the WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge in Las Vegas.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Chelsea Gray &amp; Kelsey Plum win the Skills Challenge at WNBA All-Star 👏 <a href="https://t.co/cbyVA6249p">pic.twitter.com/cbyVA6249p</a>

    Ionescu and Vandersloot both struggled mightily on the mid-range and three-point shooting portions of the course. As a result, they had to settle for a final time of 58 seconds.

    That set the stage for Plum and Gray. While Plum had similar problems finding her shooting stroke, Gray had no such issues as she was a perfect 3-for-3 on her jumpers.

    espnW @espnW

    Mood <a href="https://t.co/TYbtPN0lum">pic.twitter.com/TYbtPN0lum</a>

    Somewhere between COZY and ALIEN SUPERSTAR! @yanab0015

    CHELSEA GRAY IS CLUTCH!

    Drea Blackwell @KSBWDrea

    CHELSEA. GRAY. <a href="https://t.co/iQ69xbRXqE">pic.twitter.com/iQ69xbRXqE</a>

    chelsea leite @chelsealeite

    Chelsea Gray won that, no offence to Kelsey 😂😂😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllstar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllstar</a>

    The 2022 WNBA Finals MVP certainly burnished her clutch reputation Friday.

    This year's Skills Challenge offered a new spin on the annual event as it featured four sets of teammates rather than pitting eight players against one another.

    The Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker both earned their first All-Star nods this season. Their inexperience might have cost them as they didn't display a ton of urgency while winding through the course. Their time of 58.7 seconds was the worst in the first round.

    Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally completed the course in 52.6 seconds. Like Gray and Parker, their lack of urgency added time they couldn't afford to the clock.

    The respective squads for the Liberty and Aces lived up to the hype.

    New York boasted the active all-time leader in assists (Vandersloot) and the reigning Skills Challenge champion (Ionescu). Las Vegas called upon arguably the most explosive backcourt pairing in the league with Gray and Plum. A head-to-head battle between the two was what fans hoped to see.

    Both teams came in with times under 50 seconds in the first round.

    ESPN @espn

    CHELSEA GRAY IS CLUTCH‼️<br><br>Team Aces will face Team Liberty in the Skills Challenge Finals ♦️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/dWxvTzUdNE">pic.twitter.com/dWxvTzUdNE</a>

    It was also a fitting final considering the Liberty assembled a superteam this offseason to mount the strongest challenge to the 2022 WNBA champion Aces.

    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    Team Liberty vs. Team Aces in the final (prescient, maybe?) of the Skills Challenge

    Eden Laase-Derouin @eden_laase

    The skills challenge providing fuel to the rivalry fire: Liberty vs. Aces for the final round.<br><br>Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot vs. Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum.

    Maggie Hendricks @maggiehendricks

    Kiiiinda hard to play down the superteam talk when the Aces and Liberty start off the ASG Weekend by going to the finals of the Skills Challenge.

    Considering the Aces are off to a blistering 19-2 start and well ahead of the second-place Liberty in the standings, this may not be the last time New York is finishing runner-up to Las Vegas.