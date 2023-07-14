NFL Rumors: Evan Engram's Long-Term Contract with Jaguars 'Up in the Air' amid Talks

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

With Monday's extension deadline for franchise-tagged players looming, it's "up in the air" as to whether the Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Evan Engram can come to terms on a long-term contract.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported the news Friday:

The 28-year-old Engram played five seasons with the New York Giants before signing a one-year deal with the Jaguars last offseason.

The former Ole Miss star broke out in Jacksonville, hauling in a career-high 73 receptions for 766 yards. He also caught four touchdown passes, the most since his 2017 rookie season (six).

He played an integral role in the Jaguars tripling their win total year-over-year and making the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Jacksonville even reached the AFC divisional round after overcoming a 27-0 deficit to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, winning 31-30 thanks in part to Engram's seven catches for 93 yards and one touchdown.

The Jags gave Engram the $11.3 million franchise tag on March 6, and the tight end expressed his gratitude toward staying in Jacksonville for at least one more year.

Engram finished third on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season. He should be in town for at least one more year, allowing Jacksonville to keep its offensive personnel largely status quo as the team looks to build off a great 2022 season.