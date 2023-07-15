UFC Fight Night 224: Holm vs. Bueno Silva Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Holly Holm welcomes Mayra Bueno Silva to the main event scene at UFC Fight Night 224 from the UFC's Apex Facility on Saturday night.

Holm has been a household name in MMA since she head kicked Ronda Rousey into oblivion back in 2015. However, it's been a long and winding journey to try and re-capture the magic of that moment or another championship.

The 41-year-old has climbed the mountain to a title shot three times since losing her belt to Miesha Tate in the follow-up to the Rousey fight.

This was supposed to be a rematch of that fight. However, Tate withdrew from the fight and Bueno Silva was given the opportunity.

Time is running out for her to get back into the title picture one more time. However, she has won three out of her last four fights and has an opportunity here to make a statement against Bueno Silva who has been making some noise herself.

Here's a look at the complete Vegas card and a closer look at the main event and other featured bouts.