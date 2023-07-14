Kyler Murray Says the 'Sky Is the Limit' for Himself, Cardinals 'The Way We're Going'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After the Arizona Cardinals revamped their front office and coaching staff this offseason, star quarterback Kyler Murray is excited for a fresh start in the Valley.

And he believes his squad will be able to surprise a lot of people, even as he works his way back from an ACL tear that he suffered back in December.

"As far as the chip on my shoulder, like what type of energy I'm coming with into the season, I feel free in a sense, you know, especially with the change of upstairs and the organization," Murray said during a recent episode of "Cardinals Flight Plan," (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "I feel like they've done a great job since coming in, holding people accountable, [and] the leadership. They are really trying to build something from the ground up.

"The way we're going, the way I feel like, personally, the sky is the limit."

Murray recently said that his goal is to be back and ready to go by Week 1 of the upcoming season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 10. However, that's still pretty unlikely given the injury.

The Pro Bowl signal caller's high hopes for the Cardinals comes amid some really low expectations for the organization in 2023. Coming off a 4-13 season in which they finished last in the NFC West, they are projected to have the highest chance of landing next year's No. 1 overall pick, according to ESPN.

With Murray likely to miss some time, coach Jonathan Gannon's era in Arizona will likely begin with Colt McCoy taking the first snaps of the season. The former Eagles' defensive coordinator will have his hands full as he tries to turn the organization around in his first season at the helm.

It also won't help Murray that next season's offense will be without superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins after the franchise decided to release him back in May.

So, it'll be an uphill climb if the former Rookie of the Year wants to live up to his prediction.

Since being taken No. 1 overall out of Oklahoma, Murray has been one of the NFL's better, young quarterbacks, consistently showing his dynamism, whether it be with his arm or legs. However, he hasn't been too successful in the win-loss column, having never won more than nine games in a season.

He's 25-31-1 in four seasons and will be entering the final year of his rookie deal before his massive, five-year, $230.5 million extension kicks in 2024.