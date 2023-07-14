Doc Rivers Uncertain on Returning to NBA Coaching, Says He's 'Just Gonna Enjoy Life'

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Doc Rivers doesn't seem to be in any sort of rush to return to an NBA sideline.

In fact, the 61-year-old champion coach seems to be pretty happy with his current situation and having an open schedule for the first time in decades. His future looks like it's completely up in the air at the moment.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do," Rivers told TMZ Sports. "I'm just gonna enjoy life."

He also added that he is having a "phenomenal summer."

Rivers won't be coaching an NBA team for the first time since 2003 after being let go by the Philadelphia 76ers back in May following the team's Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

Rivers went 154-82 through three seasons in Philadelphia.

He was linked with the Phoenix Suns' coaching job shortly after he was fired but the organization opted for Frank Vogel.

Rivers has also been identified as a potential replacement for Jeff Van Gundy on ESPN's NBA broadcasts next season, according to Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

After being fired early in the 2003-04 season by the Orlando Magic, Rivers was a commentator for the NBA on ABC the rest of the year, even calling the 2004 NBA Finals with Al Michaels.

He has not commented about potentially going back to broadcasting.

Named one of the 15 greatest coaches of all-time, Rivers hasn't made it out of the second round since the 2011-12 season when he was with the Boston Celtics. He lost in the conference semifinals all three years while in the City of Brotherly Love.

He's had one of the most successful coaching careers in NBA history, working with the Magic, Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and 76ers. He won a title with Boston in 2008.

It'll be his first full season away from the game since 1998, having taken the Magic job ahead of the 1999-2000 season.