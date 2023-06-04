Report: Suns 'Seriously Considered' Doc Rivers; Devin Booker Believes in Kevin Young

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns were reportedly down to three names for their head-coaching hire: Frank Vogel, Doc Rivers and their own assistant, Kevin Young.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst (34:40 mark) said the experience of Vogel wound up winning him the job, while Rivers was "seriously considered." Young, who will remain on Vogel's staff, reportedly has "big believer" in Devin Booker.

"When you fire a coach like Monty Williams, who's been successful, you're really under the pressure to make a hire there that you really think has a good chance of moving you forward. And so, while I know Kevin Young, who was their lead assistant and was a strong candidate for the job, and I have heard nothing but good things about both in Phoenix, outside of Phoenix, other organizations, I suspect he is going to get a head coaching job in the short-term future.

"But that is a big ask to put that on his shoulders, not only on the front office, but a big ask to put on his shoulders. You have Booker and Durant, and by the way, I know Devin Booker is a big believer in Kevin Young. And so, it's a big ask to put him in that situation. So, going with Frank Vogel, who has a lot of experience, has a ring, has long experience of advancing deep in the playoffs, it's a guy that I respect a lot, have covered a lot over the years. It's a safer hire for what they're trying to do. And you can tell the Suns were twisting on this. You can tell, you can feel it. Without knowing all the machinations of the back and forth, you can feel that they were seriously considering Doc. I just know that as of yesterday, I was talking to somebody who was talking to somebody in the Suns' organization when the Suns were doing due diligence on Doc and Frank Vogel. Not that there's much due diligence, I mean, you pretty much know who Doc is at this point, but they were seriously looking at it. And I think because they know this is such an important hire... they don't have time to mess around. It's a high-pressure situation and that's what Vogel stepped into in LA, and it worked, and I think they're hoping for the same thing."

Vogel signed a five-year, $31 million contract with the Suns on Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Young will become the NBA's highest-paid assistant at more than $2 million a year to remain on the Suns staff.

Former Suns coach Monty Williams, who signed a massive $78.5 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, also reportedly attempted to poach Young before Phoenix stepped in with a big offer to retain him.

Young, 41, has coached the Utah Flash, Iowa Energy and Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League.

Vogel, 49, will be making his fourth stop as an NBA head coach. He previously coached the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers, winning the 2020 title in Los Angeles. After being fired by the Lakers following the 2021-22 season, Vogel did not coach in the NBA this season.

Rivers looks as if he will not be on an NBA sideline for the first time since 1999. He has coached the Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers over the last 24 seasons.