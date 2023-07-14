Future Appears to Shade Russell Wilson in 'Turn Yo Clic Up' Lyric: 'F--k Russell'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Future hasn't moved on from his long-running beef with Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson.

TMZ Sports noted the rapper seemed to reference Wilson in "Turn Yo Clic Up," his collaboration with Quavo.

"I got it out the field, f--k Russell," he said in one verse.

Eileen Reslen of Page Six attempted to confirm the nine-time Pro Bowler was the "Russell" in question but hadn't yet heard back from Future's representatives.

Future hasn't been shy about voicing his opinion about Wilson, who's married to ex-fiancée Ciara. He and Ciara also had a child together.

In 2019, the two-time Grammy Award winner sounded like he was trying to move on from any lingering drama when he called the situation "a social media problem." Any détente the invested parties once shared might be over already.

Wilson and Ciara began dating in 2015 before getting married in July 2016. They've since welcomed two children of their own.