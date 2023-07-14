Former NBA PF Glen Davis: 'Soft' Victor Wembanyama Couldn't 'Handle All This Pain'

AP Photo/John Locher

Former NBA power forward Glen Davis poked fun at 2023 No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama's physique Thursday night.

When asked how he would have fared against Wembanyama in his prime, Davis suggested he would have been fine due to Wemby's lack of bulk, saying he looked like "a little baby Bambi" and "a little baby giraffe" at the Las Vegas Summer League:

NBA.com lists Wembanyama at 7'4" and 237 pounds, although some suspect that the Frenchman's actual weight is even lighter.

By comparison, Davis played at 289 pounds despite standing only 6'9", and his power was a huge part of his game.

Nicknamed "Big Baby," Davis was a dominant force in college at LSU. He went on to spend eight seasons in the NBA from 2007 to 2015 with the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis won a championship with the Celtics as a rookie and averaged 8.0 points and 4,4 rebounds per game during his career.

While Big Baby was a solid role player, Wembanyama is viewed as the NBA's next big superstar and the unquestioned face of the San Antonio Spurs moving forward.

Wembanyama undoubtedly has room to bulk up, but the Spurs drafted him first overall primarily due to the skill he has displayed at his size as a shooter and passer, plus the issues his length causes on the defensive end.

Although Wembanyama struggled in his first summer-league game, going just 2-of-13 from the field, he adjusted quickly and finished the next game with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Life in the NBA could require an adjustment period once his rookie season begins, but Wembanyama is such a special blend of size and skill that his weight may not be as big of a factor as Davis expects.