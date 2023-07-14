Max Christie Poised for Breakout Season amid Lakers Rumors About Expanded Role

1 of 3

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

If Christie's summer league run is finished—he's officially day-to-day after suffering a right hip strain—it will be remembered as an emphatic success for the sophomore wing.



In Las Vegas, he pumped in a team-leading 19 points with a wildly efficient 45.7/50/100 shooting slash. He also tallied 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks in his 32.2 minutes, most of which were spent defending opponents' top perimeter scorers.



Some will be quick note that summer league success guarantees nothing. Others might point out that Christie is playing a much different role now than he will in the regular season.



All of that's true, but it doesn't need to temper excitement about a 20-year-old showing tangible growth. And while he won't handle the ball nearly as often or be tasked with such marquee defensive assignments in the regular season, there are elements of his summer league play that can carry over.



"I think first and foremost, his defense," Lakers summer league head coach JD DuBois told reporters. "Just his versatility. Being able to guard multiple positions. And then his ability to attack off of closeouts. And I believe his rebounding will translate as well. We don't want to put a ceiling on him, but we just know we have to keep having incremental growth with him on both ends of the floor and just let the season dictate where we'll fit him in."