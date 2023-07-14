Max Christie Poised for Breakout Season amid Lakers Rumors About Expanded Role

Max Christie Poised for Breakout Season amid Lakers Rumors About Expanded RoleJuly 14, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers have made several smart external pickups during the 2023 NBA offseason.
And yet, it's entirely possible their biggest lift will be provided by someone who was on the roster last season.
Max Christie, who has looked phenomenal at summer league, wasn't even a part-time player as a rookie in 2022-23 (512 minutes over 41 games), but he could be a prominent part of the rotation going forward. In fact, the Lakers are "internally...confident" he'll command a rotation spot and soak up second-team minutes at both shooting guard and small forward, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.
Have the Lakers found their next hidden gem? It's early to say this, but all signs are pointing toward an emphatic yes.
Christie Crushed It in Summer League
If Christie's summer league run is finished—he's officially day-to-day after suffering a right hip strain—it will be remembered as an emphatic success for the sophomore wing.
In Las Vegas, he pumped in a team-leading 19 points with a wildly efficient 45.7/50/100 shooting slash. He also tallied 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks in his 32.2 minutes, most of which were spent defending opponents' top perimeter scorers.
Some will be quick note that summer league success guarantees nothing. Others might point out that Christie is playing a much different role now than he will in the regular season.
All of that's true, but it doesn't need to temper excitement about a 20-year-old showing tangible growth. And while he won't handle the ball nearly as often or be tasked with such marquee defensive assignments in the regular season, there are elements of his summer league play that can carry over.
"I think first and foremost, his defense," Lakers summer league head coach JD DuBois told reporters. "Just his versatility. Being able to guard multiple positions. And then his ability to attack off of closeouts. And I believe his rebounding will translate as well. We don't want to put a ceiling on him, but we just know we have to keep having incremental growth with him on both ends of the floor and just let the season dictate where we'll fit him in."
He Has Impressed the Right People
Fans and analysts can take whatever stance they want on Christie's summer-league play. The important thing for him is that some of this franchise's most prominent figures have taken note.
Head coach Darvin Ham said the team is "really, really excited" about Christie. Ham also praised Christie's ability to meet the coaching staff's challenges of stepping up and becoming more of a leader.
Lakers governor Jeanie Buss quote-tweeted a clip of Christie reacting to receiving MVP chants. Buss highlighted Christie's "great game" and said she "loved" his quote about feeling like Austin Reaves amid those MVP chants.
In other words, Christie's breakout isn't being overlooked. This attention could be the springboard he needs to launch into a leap year.
Wing Minutes Are Available
While the Lakers have done a good job building depth around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, this rotation's one weak spot might be on the wing.
At point guard, L.A. has D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, plus it can use both James and Austin Reaves as primary playmakers. While the center spot could use another big body, a power rotation of James, Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura looks rock-solid on paper.
On Buha's projected depth chart, though, there aren't a lot of sure things at the 2 and 3 spots. Reaves is the obvious exception, but otherwise it's Christie and rookie second-rounder Maxwell Lewis at shooting guard with Hachimura, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish at small forward.
Hachimura had some really strong moments in the postseason, but even then, he only averaged 24.3 minutes in the playoffs. Prince is in fine in a reserve role, though he could see as many minutes as a stretch 4 as he does at the 3. Lewis is entirely unproven, and honestly, Reddish sort of feels the same despite having four (mostly underwhelming) NBA seasons under his belt.
It's an OK group overall, but there's no one who could keep Christie from finding significant floor time if he proves he's ready for it. Opportunity can be everything for a young player, and Christie deserves credit for recognizing he has a great one in front of him.