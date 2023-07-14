Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Low-Revenue Teams Could Eye Angels Star If Made Available

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Angels decide to move superstar pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, his list of suitors reportedly could include teams that wouldn't generally pursue such a high-end player.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, "even low-revenue teams" figure to be in the market for Ohtani if he is placed on the block since he would only be owed $10 million from Aug. 1 until the end of the season.

Ohtani, who is the strong front-runner to win his second American League MVP award in the past three seasons, is in line to become a free agent during the offseason.

