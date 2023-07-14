Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Took Time Off to Let Foot Injury Heal, Now Training Again

Harry How/Getty Images

The foot injury that plagued LeBron James for the final three months of the 2022-23 NBA season didn't require offseason surgery.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin on SportsCenter, James took time off to let his foot recover and has "already begun his training regimen" to prepare for the start of next season.

James suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 26. He sat out the next 13 games before returning to the lineup on March 26.

The 19-time All-Star told reporters after his first game back that he tore a tendon in the foot and two doctors recommended surgery, but he sought out another opinion from the "LeBron James of feet" who determined he could return after a period of rest.

There was very little indication over the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs that James was dealing with an injury. He averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 16 postseason games.

In the Lakers' season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, James nearly posted a triple-double with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

After that game, James told McMenamin he had "to think about" whether or not he wanted to continue his playing career.

Few people took the comment seriously, and James confirmed Wednesday at the ESPYs he is returning for a 21st season in the NBA.

Expectations will be high for the Lakers going into the 2023-24 season. They overcame a horrible start last season to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since winning the 2019-20 NBA championship.

A healthy James significantly elevates the Lakers' ceiling. They will need him at full strength playing in a loaded Western Conference led by the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets.