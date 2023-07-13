Lakers News: LeBron James' Return for 21st Season Hyped by Fans After ESPYs Reveal

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

He's back.



Not that he ever left.



LeBron James, who hinted at a possible retirement in May, announced he isn't going anywhere while onstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday.



"I don't care how many more points I score or what I can or can't do on the floor," said James, who received the ESPY's Best Record-Breaking Performance award for surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer last season. "The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day that I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, the day is not today."

Other than James' previous comments, there weren't any reasons to believe that it would be.



While injuries have become a bigger obstacle in recent years, when he plays, he's still an elite talent. This past season, his 20th in the Association, he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Among the nine other players who averaged 28-plus points, four averaged eight-plus rebounds and three averaged six-plus assists. No one else hit both marks.



The unprecedented longevity of his success has become perhaps his defining feature. It doesn't seem like that long ago when he was wowing the hoops world as a high school phenom in Ohio.



And yet, year 21 is already on the docket.



He probably should be slowing down now, but given this legendary run he's on, nothing surprises from him anymore.



James became an All-Star in his second season and hasn't vacated the spot since. He was an All-NBA honoree for a record-setting 19th time in 2022-23. No one else has received that recognition for more than 15 times.



No matter where he ranks on individual's GOAT lists, his track record is truly one of a kind. In addition his record-setting 38,652 points, he's also tossed out 10,420 assists and grabbed 10,667 rebounds.



The record books will keep bursting at the seams as long as James is lacing them up.



James is a four-time NBA champion, but it's possible he could expand his jewelry collection still.



The Lakers were conference finalists this past season, then followed that run by making a ton of smart decisions in free agency. They kept Austin Reaves on a great contract, re-signed Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell at reasonable rates and built depth through the additions of Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.



L.A. has a chance to special—especially know that it knows for certain James is a part of that mix.



If the Lakers keep James and Davis healthy, they'll be among the league's powerhouse teams. L.A. posted a best-in-the-West .667 winning percentage after the trade deadline last season, then had the third-highest net rating in the playoffs (plus-2.4, per NBA.com).



Having James (officially) back is great for the game and even better for the Lakers.

