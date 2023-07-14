X

NBA

    Hot Takes on Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe vs. Magic with Scoot Henderson, Jett Howard Out

    Julia StumbaughJuly 14, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 11: Shaedon Sharpe #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles the ball during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League against the Charlotte Hornets on July 11, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers were both missing 2023 first-round picks as Jett Howard, Anthony Black and Scoot Henderson sat out of Thursday night Summer League action.

    That left all eyes on Shaedon Sharpe.

    The 2022 No. 7 pick went 4-of-10 from the field and sunk three of four free throws to put up 12 points in a first-half performance that had fans predicting him taking the next step in the NBA next season.

    NBA @NBA

    SHAEDON SHARPE FROM THE LOGO 🥶<br><br>Portland's 2022 No. 7 overall pick from RENO 🗣<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> from Vegas on ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/U25UVvRpny">pic.twitter.com/U25UVvRpny</a>

    In 2022-23, Sharpe made 80 appearances and 15 starts with the Blazers, averaging 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. After his performance Thursday, some fans are already expecting to see those numbers climb.

    Ariel Dejesus @ariojosdemiel

    Shaedon Sharpe is gonna take a leap this year.

    Nathan Keener @nate23keener

    Shaedon Sharpe just did 6 things in less than 3 minutes that just make you shake your head… special specialllll talent

    Brett Usher @UsherNBA

    These are the reps – the on-ball creation reps – that Shaedon Sharpe needs, and the fact that he's not only playing Summer League but *still* playing four games in reflects an awareness of that fact on the part of both team and player.

    Chill Will 😌 @TheHumbleQue

    Shaedon Sharpe nice nice

    millions @sixtysl

    shaedon sharpe gonna be a problem fr

    MJ🚀 @SwizzleMJ

    Shaedon Sharpe should not be playing in the summer league

    Shaedon Sharpe Fan @ShaedonFan17

    sharpe is just out here highlight hunting

    KeegHim @KeegansBurner

    Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and Kris Murray will be a problem in 3-5 years

    The Blazers emerged from the 2022 Summer League as champions. Their performance tonight will determine their spot in the four-team elimination bracket as they look to defend their Vegas title—and potentially give fans another potential glimpse at Sharpe's offense in the Summer League postseason.

