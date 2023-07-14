Hot Takes on Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe vs. Magic with Scoot Henderson, Jett Howard Out

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers were both missing 2023 first-round picks as Jett Howard, Anthony Black and Scoot Henderson sat out of Thursday night Summer League action.

That left all eyes on Shaedon Sharpe.

The 2022 No. 7 pick went 4-of-10 from the field and sunk three of four free throws to put up 12 points in a first-half performance that had fans predicting him taking the next step in the NBA next season.

In 2022-23, Sharpe made 80 appearances and 15 starts with the Blazers, averaging 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. After his performance Thursday, some fans are already expecting to see those numbers climb.

The Blazers emerged from the 2022 Summer League as champions. Their performance tonight will determine their spot in the four-team elimination bracket as they look to defend their Vegas title—and potentially give fans another potential glimpse at Sharpe's offense in the Summer League postseason.