    Hot Takes on Hornets' James Bouknight with Brandon Miller Out vs. Pelicans

    Julia StumbaughJuly 14, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 13: James Bouknight #2 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 13, 2023 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Charlotte Hornets' NBA Summer League offense was led by a first-round pick Thursday night.

    It just wasn't the first-rounder fans were expecting.

    With 2023 No. 2 pick Brandon Miller shut down, James Bouknight racked up 28 points, a Summer League career high, during an 89-83 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

    Bouknight, who has made 65 NBA appearances and zero starts since he was selected by the Hornets with the No. 11 selection of the 2021 draft, shot 11-for-21 from the field while going 4-for-9 from behind the arc.

    The Hornets fell behind early and faced a 20-point deficit by the end of the first quarter. Bouknight's effort, to which he added seven rebounds and one steal, pulled the Hornets within view of a tie in the fourth.

    Some Hornets fans wanted Bouknight to be acknowledged for improvements in his shooting and confidence as the game went on. Bouknight put on bulk this offseason and described himself as "bigger" and "stronger," according to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

    Josh TEMPER @_JTemp

    Y'all not talking about Bouknight enough for me tonight! Boy been hoopin!

    Rod @rodimusprime

    Good for Bouknight.

    Real1os @Real1os

    Where's all that James bouknight slander now !!!

    James Plowright @British_Buzz

    It's only 26 points in the summer league but honestly I'm happy for James Bouknight. It's been hard to watch at times, hopefully he can take some confidence away from todays game

    Farragami @Farragami

    I watched this whole game and James Bouknight put up the quietest 28 points I ever seen. He won't get the praise Nick and B Milly got but he put up the same numbers as the defacto number 1 option. We have horrible coaching but the Hornets got heart. You gotta acknowledge that

    ᄃΛM @k11lacam

    Bouknight still has a pulse!! Don't count him out yet

    The Husky Faithful @FaithfulUconn

    bouknight getting so much undeserved hate, he's looking like the only competent player for the hornets

    Others were unwilling to predict Bouknight's success based on one Summer League outing. Some fans are ready to say that, after two seasons together, Bouknight and the Hornets are a bad fit.

    Once an 18-point-per-game scorer for the UConn Huskies, Bouknight has been unable so far to get into a scoring rhythm in the NBA. He averaged 5.6 points and 1.2 assists in 15.1 minutes per game last season.

    TerryMuse (cream betweens) @26problems

    Bouknight actually showed up in the fourth quarter, can't say I'm happy tho,<br>Very lackluster performance By the team and I still think he should be cut.

    Stin🥶 @stinsation_

    I haven't seen James Bouknight smile since his rookie season.

    Harv📝 @_upmost_

    James bouknight career hanging on by a thread

    LAMELO4MVP @MeloStann

    James Borrego ruined James Bouknight!

    Div B @statcenter

    For both parties' sake, James Bouknight needs to be in a different uniform soon

    Tonight's game marked the Hornets' Summer League finale. Fans will have to wait until the preseason to see Miller play again, and to learn if Bouknight has done enough this summer to secure himself a spot on the roster next season. The 22-year-old is in the third season of his four-year rookie deal and has a club option for 2024-25.