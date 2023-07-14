5-Star WR Joshisa Trader Commits to Miami over Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes have landed a huge commitment from one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class.

Five-star wideout Joshisa Trader announced Thursday that he is committing to Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over the Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Trader, who plays high school football for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida, is the No. 3 ranked athlete and No. 25 ranked prospect in the class of 2024, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

"It's like a brotherhood down there," Trader said about the Miami program in the past, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "It's like a family. I can relate to a lot of people down there and stuff like that. When you play together as a team, it gets real."

In addition to Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and Georgia, Trader also received offers from Florida, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Penn State, among numerous others.

Trader is the second wide receiver to commit to Miami in the 2024 class, joining four-star Chance Robinson. The Hurricanes offense has also received commitments from four-star tight end Elija Lofton and four-star running back Kevin Riley.

Miami has the No. 16-ranked recruiting class in 2024. Georgia, Ohio State and Florida are ranked within the top three.

Trader will join a Miami squad that finished 5-7 last season under head coach Mario Cristobal and will slot into an offense that includes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who has the ability to take the Hurricanes to new heights in 2023.