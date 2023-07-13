CFB Rumors: David Braun Named Northwestern Interim HC After Pat Fitzgerald's Firing

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Northwestern named defensive coordinator David Braun as its interim head coach for the 2023 season Thursday, according ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The move comes after the university fired longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday amid allegations of hazing and abuse surrounding the football program that he was reportedly aware of.

Braun, who was hired as the defensive coordinator in January following four years in the same capacity at North Dakota State, has never served as a head coach before.

