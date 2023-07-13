Hot Takes on Nets' Noah Clowney vs. Raptors with Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell Out

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors continued their Summer League schedules with a Thursday afternoon matchup at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Brooklyn defeated Toronto 99-94 in overtime with Gradey Dick and Markquis Nowell out for the Raptors—Their absences were non-injury related.

Noah Clowney finished with just six points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks in what was one of his more unimpressive performances. Armoni Brooks, meanwhile, had a solid showing, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Still, it was Clowney who generated much of the attention, drawing some wide-ranging reviews on Twitter, with some suggesting he played well and others saying he is a "disaster":

The Nets selected Clowney with the No. 21 pick in the 2023 draft out of Alabama, where he had a solid 2022-23 season with the Crimson Tide. In 36 games last season, the forward averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 28.3 percent from deep.

Clowney is just 18 years old, and he still has a lot to prove if he hopes to make Brooklyn's regular-season roster in the future. As long as his development goes to plan, the Nets could have themselves a very special piece in the fold. Fans just have to remember that development takes time.