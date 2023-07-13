X

NBA

    Hot Takes on Nets' Noah Clowney vs. Raptors with Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell Out

    Erin WalshJuly 13, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Noah Clowney #21 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2023 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors continued their Summer League schedules with a Thursday afternoon matchup at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

    Brooklyn defeated Toronto 99-94 in overtime with Gradey Dick and Markquis Nowell out for the Raptors—Their absences were non-injury related.

    Noah Clowney finished with just six points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks in what was one of his more unimpressive performances. Armoni Brooks, meanwhile, had a solid showing, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

    Still, it was Clowney who generated much of the attention, drawing some wide-ranging reviews on Twitter, with some suggesting he played well and others saying he is a "disaster":

    Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory

    Really impressive game so far by Noah Clowney

    Ben @beedubs82

    Noah Clowney is a walking disaster on a basketball court. My god

    KyleSosa🥶🇵🇷 @KyleSosaa718

    Clowney is such a raw prospect man

    Doug Norrie @DougNorrie

    Noah Clowney above the break 3's<br><br>Like we've dreamed about

    Uttmore Brevard @divinicci

    What are the plans for Noah Clowney<br><br>Dude hasn't had a solid game yet<br><br>He still shootn hella 3s and missing

    Barry Popik @barrypopik

    Clowney's just what the Nets need at PF. A guy who can hit the three and play defense. He's only 18 and will get better.

    Did Joey Gallo Get On Base? @joey_base

    Noah Clowney has such a sweet shooting motion. Every shot he takes looks good man. Sean Marks cooked idc

    BK Nets All Day @Ray1113

    If clowney continues to shoot like this, he will definitely be able to play with clax and ben. Just keep clowney in the perimeter

    tax capone @CPA_JayMS

    Noah Clowney raw but his shot does look like it'll be reliable enough to demand a close out, I like it.

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    Noah Clowney has knocked down 2 3s in the last minute, he's shooting with a ton of confidence and the form is beautiful.

    Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory

    I am a strong believer in Noah Clowney's jump shot<br><br>Zero hesitation and looks smooth

    The Nets selected Clowney with the No. 21 pick in the 2023 draft out of Alabama, where he had a solid 2022-23 season with the Crimson Tide. In 36 games last season, the forward averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 28.3 percent from deep.

    Clowney is just 18 years old, and he still has a lot to prove if he hopes to make Brooklyn's regular-season roster in the future. As long as his development goes to plan, the Nets could have themselves a very special piece in the fold. Fans just have to remember that development takes time.

