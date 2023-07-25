4 Best Opponents for Naoya Inoue After Win vs. Stephen Fulton

0 of 4

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

If you already knew, you're good.

And if you didn't know, now you know.

Naoya Inoue has been one of the world's best fighters from the instant he stepped into his first professional ring and he did nothing to change that career arc on Tuesday morning, defeating Stephen Fulton by eighth-round TKO in a two-belt super bantamweight title match in Japan.

The win was No. 25 in a row for the unbeaten "Monster," who had been a champion at 108 (one belt), 115 (one belt) and 118 pounds (four belts) before climbing yet again to wrest the WBC's and WBO's 122-pound straps from Fulton, who'd arrived without a loss in 21 fights.

Inoue's exploits haven't been lost on the hardcore boxing set—he was ranked second on both B/R's and The Ring's most recent pound-for-pound lists—but it may have been an unveiling to casual fans tuning in on ESPN+ who were perhaps not as familiar with the fight scene in Japan, where Inoue has had all but three of his pro bouts.

Regardless, the guy's good. And he will be for a while.

Those facts sent the B/R combat team back to its crystal ball to forecast the path he might follow now that he's already become the second Japan-born fighter to win titles at four weights and gotten 75 percent of the way to becoming the first fighter of any origin to earn undisputed status at two weights in the four-belt era.

