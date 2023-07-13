Dodgers Rumors: Jake Marisnick to Sign Contract; OF Played for Astros in 2017

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran outfielder Jake Marisnick to a major-league contract after he chose free agency over a minor-league deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Bally Sports Midwest's Kenny Van Doren and The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya first reported the news.

The Dodgers have a full 40-man roster and will likely need to clear room for Marisnick with another move.

Marisnick was slashing .232/.270/.420 in 33 games before the Tigers designated him for assignment July 9.

Los Angeles fans likely know Marisnick best as one of the members of the Houston Astros team that beat the Dodgers in the 2017 playoffs, although Marisnick was inactive during the World Series due to a fractured thumb.

The 2017 campaign marked the best offensive performance of Marisnick's 11-year MLB career. He hit 16 home runs on a career-best .815 OPS. Later, he apologized for his role in the Astros' sign-stealing rule violations that season.

Marisnick is now set to swap uniforms for the third time this season, and the sixth time in two years.

The right-handed hitter, who primarily plays at center field, began the year with the Chicago White Sox, where he made two plate appearances without a hit before he was designated for assignment to AAA Charlotte. Marisnick hit .260/.408/.396 in 33 minor-league games before the Tigers acquired him for cash considerations.

Rather than accept another minor-league assignment from Detroit, however, Marisnick opted to enter free agency.

Marisnick's strength does not come at the plate but rather in the field, where he has established himself as one of the game's best defensive outfielders. He finished his stint in Detroit with plus-4 defensive runs saved in 205 2/3 innings.

The addition of a veteran outfielder to the roster could help the Dodgers cover for the loss of slumping rookie infielder Miguel Vargas, who the club optioned to Triple-A on July 9. Vargas' absence caused Los Angeles to move six-time Gold Glove Award-winning right fielder Mookie Betts to second base.

It seems like this move is temporary. The Dodgers can't afford to lose Betts from the outfield forever, and Vargas, one of the highest-rated Triple-A third basemen, is likely to get another shot at the majors. For now, Marisnick could help the Dodgers cover the gap Betts left in the outfield.