Hot Takes on Warriors' Podziemski vs. Rockets Without Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

It was a mixed bag type of night for Golden State Warriors' rookie Brandin Podziemski.

While he showed off some of the skills that made him the No. 19 overall selection in this year's NBA draft, he also displayed a lot of the growing pains that'll come with a first year player in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Podziemski, 20, had arguably his best shooting night since Vegas Summer League started, finishing with 10 points 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range, much better efficiency than the 1-of-10 nightmare he had Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

He also grabbed three rebounds and really showed off his playmaking ability with six assists, including a highlight dime to fellow rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis in the third quarter.

However, he was sloppy.

As he good as he was dishing it out to his teammates, Podziemski also had a game-high five turnovers in a game where the Warriors lost the turnover battle 22-10.

But these are the types of mistakes expected to happen in summer league and that will hopefully be ironed out a bit by the time the regular season rolls around.

Still, Warriors Twitter had mixed feeling following Podziemski's outing.

Podziemski's performance was scrutinized even further given that the guy taken right after him in the draft stole the show.

Literally.

Cam Whitmore, who was considered a top 10 prospect throughout the pre-draft process, fell all the way to the Rockets at No.20, right past the Warriors and he showed them what they were missing out on.

He finished with a game-high 26 points to go along with five rebounds, an assist and eight steals, which is a new Vegas Summer League record. Whitmore put on a show at both ends of the floor and showed why he could be a bigger part of Houston's plans earlier than expected.

What's perhaps even more impressive is that he did that without Jabari Smith Jr. or Amen Thompson on the floor, carrying Houston by himself.

And Twitter was mind blown that a talent like Whitmore could fall so far in the draft.

While the Warriors' time in Vegas may be over after going 0-3 in their "regular season" games, the Rockets are undefeated and may be eyeing an opportunity to bring the summer league title back to Houston with the playoffs about to start.