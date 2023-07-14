X

    Hot Takes on Warriors' Podziemski vs. Rockets Without Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson

    Francisco RosaJuly 14, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 13: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 13, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    It was a mixed bag type of night for Golden State Warriors' rookie Brandin Podziemski.

    While he showed off some of the skills that made him the No. 19 overall selection in this year's NBA draft, he also displayed a lot of the growing pains that'll come with a first year player in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

    Podziemski, 20, had arguably his best shooting night since Vegas Summer League started, finishing with 10 points 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range, much better efficiency than the 1-of-10 nightmare he had Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

    He also grabbed three rebounds and really showed off his playmaking ability with six assists, including a highlight dime to fellow rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis in the third quarter.

    However, he was sloppy.

    As he good as he was dishing it out to his teammates, Podziemski also had a game-high five turnovers in a game where the Warriors lost the turnover battle 22-10.

    But these are the types of mistakes expected to happen in summer league and that will hopefully be ironed out a bit by the time the regular season rolls around.

    Still, Warriors Twitter had mixed feeling following Podziemski's outing.

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    The dime from Brandin Podziemski into dunk for Trayce Jackson-Davis!<a href="https://t.co/fwaCjobwEU">pic.twitter.com/fwaCjobwEU</a>

    Adam Rizzo @R1zzo23

    <a href="https://twitter.com/redrock_bball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@redrock_bball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBADynastyADP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBADynastyADP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rhett_bauer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rhett_bauer</a> Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis will provided way more to the Warriors than Moses Moody and James Wiseman. Convince me I'm wrong.

    Alex 👋 @Dubs408

    Brandin Podziemski 3 assists in 7 minutes <a href="https://t.co/41OxZNzNmw">pic.twitter.com/41OxZNzNmw</a>

    SB @StatsboyeVEVO

    Early marks on Brandin Podziemski are ... not good. A player that came into the NBA Draft as a low ceiling player has a lot of holes and things he needs to work on.

    Podziemski's performance was scrutinized even further given that the guy taken right after him in the draft stole the show.

    Literally.

    Cam Whitmore, who was considered a top 10 prospect throughout the pre-draft process, fell all the way to the Rockets at No.20, right past the Warriors and he showed them what they were missing out on.

    He finished with a game-high 26 points to go along with five rebounds, an assist and eight steals, which is a new Vegas Summer League record. Whitmore put on a show at both ends of the floor and showed why he could be a bigger part of Houston's plans earlier than expected.

    What's perhaps even more impressive is that he did that without Jabari Smith Jr. or Amen Thompson on the floor, carrying Houston by himself.

    And Twitter was mind blown that a talent like Whitmore could fall so far in the draft.

    Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

    stealin' and slammin'! <a href="https://t.co/vyBbgokKTO">pic.twitter.com/vyBbgokKTO</a>

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    🚨 Cam Whitmore just tied the summer league record with steals in a game with 8. <a href="https://t.co/cjshbBjW36">pic.twitter.com/cjshbBjW36</a>

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    The Warriors getting a first hand experience of the player they passed on in Cam Whitmore.

    L E O🦅 CFC💙 @leozingiz

    I still wonder how cam whitmore slipped to 20…20!!!

    Dwar Rockets🚀 @BigDwar

    Cam Whitmore made the Warriors look like fools tonight. He's gonna fit right in.

    Rayjon @Rayjon_

    Teams might've dropped the ball on Cam Whitmore

    Rock @roccityo

    How you think the warriors feel about passing on Cam Whitmore?

    WeltGawd @MagicMan816

    We get to watch a whole quarter of us not having Cam Whitmore.

    Bobby Schragel @bschragel

    Cam Whitmore at 20 might be the best thing to happen to the Rockets in a while. Dude is so good and is only gonna get better.

    Matt Weaver @matteweaver

    The night the Rockets drafted (stole) Cam Whitmore will go down as one of the best moments in Houston sports history.

    Scrappy Doo @EkbirPurewal

    Lakers filled a need with JHS as DLo replacement but Cam Whitmore might be THAT guy smh

    While the Warriors' time in Vegas may be over after going 0-3 in their "regular season" games, the Rockets are undefeated and may be eyeing an opportunity to bring the summer league title back to Houston with the playoffs about to start.