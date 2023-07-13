Danielle Ballard Dies at 29; Former LSU WCBB Player Was Hit by Car

William Mancebo/Getty Images

Former LSU women's basketball star Danielle Ballard died early Thursday morning after being struck by a car in Memphis, according WREG-TV.

Ballard, aged 29, was hit early in the morning as police responded to a pedestrian hit at Coleman Road and Raleigh-Lagrange Road a little before 1:30 a.m. CT. She was taken to Regional One Health, where she was pronounced dead.

Although the driver of the car remained on scene, it is currently an ongoing investigation, per WREG-TV. No charges have been pressed as of Thursday afternoon

A native of Memphis, Ballard was a standout at Central High School before going on to star with the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

In her final season with the program in 2014-15, she was selected by coaches as first-team All-SEC after averaging 14.5 points per game to go along with 7.2 rebounds on 40 percent shooting from the field while also being one of the best defensive players in the conference.

Her best moment came in the 2014 NCAA tournament where she balled out and helped lead LSU to the Sweet 16. She had 24 points and 17 rebounds in a first-round win over Georgia Tech and followed that up with 22 points and 10 rebounds in an upset of No. 2-seeded West Virginia.

Even in a loss against Louisville, Ballard poured in 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Ballard averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals over three seasons with the Tigers.