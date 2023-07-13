Jake Paul Says He's 'Here to Stay' In Response to Skeptics of His Boxing Commitment

AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

YouTuber Jake Paul has turned himself into one of the most popular boxers in the world today, but he still has a long list of naysayers. However, he refuses to back down.

During an expansive interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Paul was presented with this comment from longtime promoter Eddie Hearn:

"A guy like Jake, his attention span is so limited. If you want to succeed in boxing, it's a hundred percent all your focus and time to be at the top end, like anything. And he can't do that because his mind is just everywhere."

The 26-year-old fired back, declaring that he plans on sticking around the sport for a while.

"Eddie Hearn is not the person to ever judge Jake Paul. He's a bipolar Jake Paul fan. One moment he's like, 'Yeah, this is amazing.' The next moment he's like, 'F--- this kid," Paul said, going on to add, "He'll see. I'm here to stay."

Paul is scheduled to face former UFC star Nate Diaz on Saturday, Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

He's coming off the first loss of his career after dropping a split decision against Tommy Fury in February. Still, he says his motivation hasn't wavered.

"I love the sport," Paul said. "It's changed my life. It saved my life. And it can be so much better."