Best and Worst Cases for Each NFL Division Ahead of 2023 Training Camps

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Best Case: A Rivalry Renewed

This is probably the most likely of the best-case scenarios, if only because we saw it play out just last year.

The NFC West is shaping up to be a two-team race. The Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl two years ago by pushing all their chips into the center of the table, but the bill has come due on that short-term philosophy. The Rams may not be as bad as some think, but after shedding talent most of the offseason, they aren't a postseason threat. The Cardinals are even less so—Arizona has a new head coach, a massive question mark at quarterback with Kyler Murray rehabbing an ACL tear and one of the more talent-deficient rosters in the league.

The NFC West is all about the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers—and that's not a bad thing. These are two teams who have established something of a history of mutual dislike.

And that can be fun.

The San Francisco 49ers possess one of the most balanced and talented rosters in the NFL. Skill position talent. Offensive line. A loaded defense. But with Brock Purdy nursing a surgically-repaired ligament in his elbow, the most important position on the field in San Fran is the team's biggest question mark.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks were one of last year's surprise success stories, with Seattle making the playoffs and Geno Smith winning Comeback Player of the Year honors. But Seattle had that success despite the league's seventh-worst defense, and it cost them in the postseason.

Will Seattle's revamped defense close the gap between the two rivals? Will Purdy be ready for Week 1, and if not can Sam Darnold or Trey Lance hold down the fort until he's ready?

If there's drama (or a deep playoff run) to be had in the NFC West this year, one of these two teams is going to make it.

Worst Case: Mediocrity All Around

As has already been mentioned, odds are the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are in for relatively disappointing seasons. Neither team has the talent to be a serious contender in 2023, and a top-10 draft pick is more likely than a postseason berth.

The thing is though, things could go sideways for the 49ers or Seahawks easily enough as well. The Seahawks brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner and bolstered the defensive front, but drastic improvement on that side of the ball this season is no more certain than Geno Smith backing up last year's career-best (and then some) campaign.

The Niners have problems of their own as well if Purdy's elbow injury lingers. Trey Lance has been underwhelming (at best) as an NFL starter, and Sam Darnold may actually have been worse. Kyle Shanahan may be one of the great offensive minds of his time, but there's only so much any coach can do with a bad quarterback.

If Smith backslides and the Niners have quarterback issues, this could become a division a 10-win team could win—and the Rams or Cardinals might actually be able to hang around.