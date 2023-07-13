Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Thursday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Ons Jabeur produced her third come-from-behind victory in four matches to return to the Wimbledon women's singles final.

The sixth-seeded Tunisian rallied from down a set to beat Aryna Sabalenka and set up a final showdown with Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday.

Jabeur had a tough time adjusting to Sabalenka's serve in the first set, and she finally found a breakthrough midway through the second set.

Vondrousova had a much easier afternoon on Centre Court, as she breezed past Elina Svitolina in straight sets.

The victory placed Vondrousova in her first Wimbledon final and second Grand Slam title match of her career.