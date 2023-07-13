Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Thursday's Winners and Losers

Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Thursday's Winners and LosersJuly 13, 2023
Ons Jabeur produced her third come-from-behind victory in four matches to return to the Wimbledon women's singles final.
The sixth-seeded Tunisian rallied from down a set to beat Aryna Sabalenka and set up a final showdown with Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday.
Jabeur had a tough time adjusting to Sabalenka's serve in the first set, and she finally found a breakthrough midway through the second set.
Vondrousova had a much easier afternoon on Centre Court, as she breezed past Elina Svitolina in straight sets.
The victory placed Vondrousova in her first Wimbledon final and second Grand Slam title match of her career.
Thursday Results
Women's Semifinals
No. 6 Ons Jabeur def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3
Marketa Vondrousova def. Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 6-3
Ons Jabeur Returns to Wimbledon Final
Jabeur authored another special comeback on Thursday.
The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up turned the match around at the 3-4 mark of the second set. She won the final three games of the second set and got ahead with a break in the third frame.
The victory placed Jabeur in her second straight Wimbledon final and third Grand Slam championship match in the last 12 months. She also advanced to the 2022 U.S. Open final.
Her path to the 2023 Wimbledon final is the toughest any female has had in recent memory. Jabeur beat 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu in three sets in the third round and she then defeated three consecutive top-10 seeds in Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina and Sabalenka.
Sabalenka is now 1-2 in Grand Slam semifinal matches this season. She won the Australian Open and lost to Karolina Muchova in three sets at the French Open.
The loss stopped Sabalenka's run at the No. 1 spot in the world rankings. Iga Swiatek's quarterfinal loss to Svitolina opened up that possibliity.
Sabalenka will try to become a four-time Grand Slam semifinalist in 2023 at the U.S. Open, where she reached the final four in each of the last two years.
Marketa Vondrousova Becomes First Unseeded Women's Finalist in Open Era
Vondrousova made Wimbledon history with her straight-set win over Svitolina.
The Czech player became the first unseeded woman to reach the final in the Open Era, per the tournament's official Twitter account.
Vondrousova was the far better player in Thursday's first match on Centre Court. Svitolina could not find the form that got her past Swiatek and into the semifinals.
Vondrousova will be the clear underdog in the title match. She had not made it past the second round at Wimbledon prior to her run this year.
She does carry some championship experience from the 2019 French Open final and the 2021 Summer Olympics gold medal match.
Vondrousova won just four games against Ashleigh Barty in her French Open loss, but she did push Belinda Bencic to three sets in her gold-medal defeat.
Her previous experience against Jabeur could help in the final. She is 3-3 against Tunisian player. The two victories came on hard courts this season, while the other came by way of a Jabeur retirement in 2015.