Errol Spence Jr. Says He'll Fight at 154 Pounds After Terence Crawford Boxing Match

While Errol Spence Jr. is gearing up for his marquee undisputed welterweight championship fight against Terence Crawford, he already has his eyes set on his next move.

Spence posted on Instagram that he plans on moving up to the light middleweight division and competing at 154 pounds after facing Crawford.

Moving up to 154 pounds would create a slew of interesting potential matchups for Spence. He will be in the same division as the likes of undisputed champion Jermell Charlo, Tim Tszyu, Brian Mendoza and others.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) holds the unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight belts, while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is the reigning WBO welterweight titleholder. The two of them underwent months of negotiations after they were initially scheduled to face each other in November but couldn't come to an agreement. In May, they finally reached a deal for a fight that will determine the best welterweight boxer in the world.

Spence hasn't fought since defeating Yordenis Ugás by 10th-round TKO in April 2022. Crawford defeated David Avanesyan by sixth-round knockout in December, which was his only fight of the year.

While speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Spence said he's not intimidated by the power-punching Crawford.

"There have been fighters way more gifted than Terence who have lost in boxing," Spence said. "They can say what they want about him, but I know my capabilities. I know my mindset when I step into the ring. I believe that I can beat any fighter."

The July 29 bout is sure to be one of the best boxing matchups we'll get to see this year.