Suns' Mat Ishbia: I 'Wasn't Flopping' During Nikola Jokić Altercation in NBA Playoffs

Phoenix Suns governor Mat Ishbia is finally giving his perspective on the viral moment during the Western Conference semifinals that saw him get into a brief altercation with Nikola Jokić.

Addressing the incident publicly for the first time, Ishbia told ESPN's Brian Windhorst he didn't flop when Jokić attempted to get the ball from him.

"I wasn't flopping, I put my hands up and moved back because I wanted to make sure I wasn't touching [Jokic]," Ishbia said. "It happened in three seconds. I was trying to help Josh Okogie, who fell over us. [Jokic] barely touched me. (Kevin) Durant and (Devin) Booker were joking with me, they said 'You got us a point, when has an owner gotten his team a point'?"

Late in the second quarter of Game 4, Ishbia was sitting courtside when the ball landed in his lap and he cradled it like a child. Jokić ran up and attempted to rip the ball away, but Ishbia wouldn't give it up.

The person sitting next to Ishbia stood up and got close to Jokić, who lightly shoved Ishbia and he took a dive. The officials gave Jokić a technical foul and the league fined him $25,000 for making improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside, but he wasn't suspended for the incident.

Ishbia was the subject of many jokes stemming from the play. It was also the first time he was really front and center on television since taking over as Suns governor on Feb. 8.

Whether or not Ishbia flopped, the Suns did respond to the incident with a 129-124 win to even the series at two games apiece.

Sure, the Suns went on to lose the next two games and the series. But Ishbia made himself a household name among NBA fans and got his team a free point by causing the best player on the opposing team to receive a technical foul.

Considering how poorly run the Suns were under previous governor Robert Sarver, it's a nice change of pace to have someone who cares so much he's willing to put his body on the line for the team.