Travis Kelce Compared to Stephen Curry by NFL Scout, Says Chiefs TE 'Ages Well'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been a model of consistency over the years, and one NFL scout doesn't see that changing anytime soon.

"He has that Steph Curry thing, like, how long can be he an All-Pro?" the scout told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He ages well because his game is not predicated on speed."

Kelce continued to be prolific in his age-33 season, catching 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. It was the seventh straight year in which he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards.

Great tight ends can tend to age gracefully, with another Chiefs legend providing a prime example. Tony Gonzalez was a Pro Bowler in each of his final four seasons and earned an All-Pro nod at 36.

Rob Gronkowski also remained effective during his two-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite clearly being past his prime thanks to numerous injuries. He averaged 66.8 receiving yards per game in 2021.

As the scout alluded to, Kelce doesn't need to have blinding speed when he's 6'5" and 250 pounds. His frame alone creates mismatches, especially around the goal line.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has terrorized opposing secondaries for almost a decade, and defenses may not get any sort of reprieve for the foreseeable future.