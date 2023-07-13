X

NBA

    Hot Takes on Raptors' Gradey Dick vs. Pistons' Ausar Thompson with Jaden Ivey Out

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 13, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons and Gradey Dick #1 of the Toronto Raptors look on during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 12, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Gradey Dick and Ausar Thompson put on show.

    The two first-round picks traded blows during Wednesday's Summer League matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, with Thompson's side earning a comeback 93-90 win despite trailing by as many as 17 points in the third quarter.

    Dick led all scorers with 22 points to go along with seven boards and three assists, though shot just 2-of-10 from three.

    NBA @NBA

    Gradey Dick is cooking 👨‍🍳<br><br>The Kansas kid is up to 18 PTS in the first half!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/o0Pelu8kQt">pic.twitter.com/o0Pelu8kQt</a>

    He also missed a crucial three-pointer in the waning moments that would have tied the game and had a quiet second half in general.

    Thompson, meanwhile, had 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a complete performance.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ausar Thompson with the REVERSE OOP 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/DetroitPistons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DetroitPistons</a>)<a href="https://t.co/DdhlHLRkOX">pic.twitter.com/DdhlHLRkOX</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Ausar Thompson beats the buzzer! 🚨<br><br>We're entering the 4th quarter on ESPN2.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/aTJ8FpMZMt">pic.twitter.com/aTJ8FpMZMt</a>

    And NBA Twitter was very impressed with the two rookies, namely Thompson:

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    Really encouraging first half from Toronto's Gradey Dick. 18 points, almost all on the kind of off-dribble and on-the-run shooting that scouts wanted to see more of at Kansas. Shot release seems faster, too.

    Chris Walder @WalderSports

    Gradey Dick and Scottie Barnes will be so much fun together.

    Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

    Impressive bounce back from Gradey Dick and the Summer Raps in that 1st half. Dick started the game with a couple early turnovers and some shaky defence, while the team trailed 20-7. They lead 54-42 at the break and Gradey's been great: 18 pts, 6-12 FG. Best he's looked in Vegas.

    Ashton @AshtonDaTrainer

    I love Ausar Thompson for the Pistons!!!

    probably not zariq @notrazpberry

    ausar thompson is one of the best all-around prospects i've watched and people had the audacity to be like <br>"b-but overtime elite🤓☝️"

    Jonah Bernard @jonahcbernard

    Pistons really got a DOG in Ausar Thompson

    DetroitDen313 @DetroitDen313

    If Ausar Thompson develops a 3 point shot. Kids gonna be scary <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pistons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pistons</a>

    The Pistons needed every ounce of production they got from the No. 5 overall pick with Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman held out of the contest. And Thompson more than answered.

    He had help, with Jared Rhoden adding 18 points and eight rebounds and Marcus Sasser chipping in with 15 points and seven assists. But all eyes, understandably, were on the top-five pick.

    As for Dick, he continued to showcase why he has the potential to be a true building block for the Raptors alongside Scottie Barnes. The No. 13 overall pick was aided by Mouhamadou Gueye's 15 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough to hold off Detroit's furious second-half rally.