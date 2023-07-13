Hot Takes on Raptors' Gradey Dick vs. Pistons' Ausar Thompson with Jaden Ivey Out

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Gradey Dick and Ausar Thompson put on show.

The two first-round picks traded blows during Wednesday's Summer League matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, with Thompson's side earning a comeback 93-90 win despite trailing by as many as 17 points in the third quarter.

Dick led all scorers with 22 points to go along with seven boards and three assists, though shot just 2-of-10 from three.

He also missed a crucial three-pointer in the waning moments that would have tied the game and had a quiet second half in general.

Thompson, meanwhile, had 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a complete performance.

And NBA Twitter was very impressed with the two rookies, namely Thompson:

The Pistons needed every ounce of production they got from the No. 5 overall pick with Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman held out of the contest. And Thompson more than answered.

He had help, with Jared Rhoden adding 18 points and eight rebounds and Marcus Sasser chipping in with 15 points and seven assists. But all eyes, understandably, were on the top-five pick.

As for Dick, he continued to showcase why he has the potential to be a true building block for the Raptors alongside Scottie Barnes. The No. 13 overall pick was aided by Mouhamadou Gueye's 15 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough to hold off Detroit's furious second-half rally.