    Hot Takes on Mavs' Dereck Lively II vs. Warriors' Podziemski with Jackson-Davis Out

    Erin WalshJuly 13, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Players box out during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 12, 2023 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    NBA Summer League action continued Wednesday in Las Vegas with an entertaining matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

    The Mavericks defeated the Warriors 98-96 at Cox Pavilion thanks to some solid performances from Dereck Lively II, Jaden Hardy, Mike Miles Jr. and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

    However, Lively caught the attention of many after finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in nearly 30 minutes on the court.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Dereck Lively II finishes strong through the contact 💪 <a href="https://t.co/xEtwEOJhIm">pic.twitter.com/xEtwEOJhIm</a>

    NBA Summer League @NBASummerLeague

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/DereckLively?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DereckLively</a> with the double handed putback🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a> <a href="https://t.co/iuiQ1uUSSK">pic.twitter.com/iuiQ1uUSSK</a>

    SLAM @SLAMonline

    Can Dereck Lively II be the big man that Luka is looking for? (Via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>) <a href="https://t.co/1aiFUngdqQ">pic.twitter.com/1aiFUngdqQ</a>

    Lively's latest performance had Mavericks fans on Twitter praising his skillset, with some even calling for the team to start him at center over Dwight Powell during the 2023-24 campaign:

    Head NAKER In Charge @MildNYak

    Dereck Lively gotta start from Day 1, just gotta live with the growing pains 🤷🏾‍♂️

    Dalton Trigg @dalton_trigg

    Dereck Lively is gonna be really good y'all.

    Richy💜 @RichDolph11

    Dereck Lively is really impressive from what i can tell

    Jeff Tatom @jefftatom

    It's fun watching Dereck Lively II and OMax Prosper develop their pro games right before our eyes. The sky's the limit for these guys. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a>

    Grant Afseth @GrantAfseth

    Dereck Lively II has offered a clear defensive presence for the Mavs so far. He's been disruptive challenging paint attacks, leading to several broken-up plays. A good thing to see from a rookie big man.

    David Hernandez @yfdizzytv

    I think Lively will start sooner than people think <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mffl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mffl</a>

    The Mavericks selected Lively with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Duke, where he was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and ACC All-Defense Team in 2022-23 after averaging 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 34 games.

    While Lively has plenty to improve on, including his offensive game, there's still a lot to like about his game. However, it's probably a stretch at this point to say he should start over Powell as a rookie.

    The Warriors, meanwhile, were without Trayce Jackson-Davis on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, and Brandin Podziemski didn't pick up much of the slack in his absence aside from making a nice pass at the end of the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.

    NBA @NBA

    Kendric Davis three to tie the game for the Warriors!<br><br>We're going to overtime in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> 👀<br><br>Watch on NBA TV: <a href="https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk">https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk</a> <a href="https://t.co/ltXWkuLPcM">pic.twitter.com/ltXWkuLPcM</a>

    Podziemski finished with just five points, five rebounds and seven assists in just over 32 minutes, and that had Warriors fans on Twitter discussing whether or not Golden State wasted the 19th overall pick in the 2023 draft on him:

    C-Train Station! Sports Commentary/Analysis @ctrainstation

    Definitely embarrassing, borderline shameful outing so far for Brandin Podziemski.<br><br>Just pure garbage today; a true waste of my time viewing his rubbish, to be honest.<br><br>Dude left his game at the door 😌.<a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dubnation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dubnation</a>

    Boywitthepurplesocks @TomatoSandwichh

    Podziemski misses the game winner bunny layup and then doesn't box out on the put bank game winner for the other team. Do not wanna see him in the regular season with the warriors.

    Jordan Trujillo @JordanT33371114

    Warriors what were you thinking with Brandin Podziemski 🤔

    Franz Kafka @xjg910

    Was Podziemski a reach?

    Golden Gate Hoops @GoldGateHoops

    Podziemski's 0-7 from the field and has 4 turnovers to 5 assists. I PRAY someone pulls this tweet up down the road and I look like an absolute idiot.. but he doesn't look like an NBA player to me

    Ashwin @Sudharsan_ak

    Podziemski is having an absolute stinker. Unreal trash game. He looks worser than lost😭😭😭😭

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Brandin Podziemski has now missed his first seven shot attempts. That side of his game hasn't translated yet in summer league

    Podziemski spent the 2022-23 season with the Santa Clara Broncos and was named the WCC Player of the Year after averaging 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32 games.

    While the guard's offensive game has yet to translate at the NBA level, it's likely a little early to be calling him a bust of a draft pick.